'Stranger Things' to be renewed for season 5: All you need to know

It was earlier stated that season 4 will see the end of the 'Stranger Things' franchise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
After being left on a cliffhanger, fans of 'Stranger Things' are waiting with bated breath for the second volume of the fourth season of the popular show.

The makers have finally spilled the beans on Volume 2, while also unveiling a surprise for fans. While it was earlier stated that season 4 will see the end of the 'Stranger Things' franchise, on Tuesday, Netflix announced that the series will be renewed for yet another season.

They also delved into the details of the finale episode of season 4, volume 2. The post reads:

"A quick reminder about what's next for 'Stranger Things':

- ST4 Episodes 408 (Papa) and 409 (The Piggyback) land on Netflix at 12.30 pm IST on July 1.

- The finale alone is 2 hours 19 minutes long!

- There will be one more season after this - 'Stranger Things' will end with S5."

Meanwhile, the debut of the first seven episodes of 'Stranger Things' season 4 marked Netflix's biggest premiere weekend ever, drawing in 287 million hours viewed in just three days.

'Stranger Things 4' maintained its No 1 position on Netflix's Top 10 list for English-language TV series during the May 30 - June 5 viewing window.

'Stranger Things 4' is Netflix's no. 3 most popular TV season among English-language titles
