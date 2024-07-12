The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series

The Decameron OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Decameron stars Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in the lead roles. It is set to stream on an OTT platform in July 2024.

When and where to watch The Decameron?

The eight-episodic series will premiere on July 25, 2024. Netflix has already bought the streaming rights to the series. The streaming platform shared a trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Til death do they party. The Decameron, a wine-soaked romp based on the literary classic, premieres July 25. Starring Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds, Jessica Plummer, and more."

Plot

The series is set in 1348 in Florence. It focuses on a group of nobles who try to escape from the plague. The group escapes from Italy and migrates to the countryside, Villa Santa. What happens when the plague knocks on their door? Will they be able to survive?

Cast of The Decameron

The series cast includes Zosia Mamet as Pampinea, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Jessica Plummer as Filomena, Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro, Tony Hale as Sirisco, Karan Gill as Panfilo, Tanya Reynolds as Licisca, Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo, Lou Gala as Neifile, Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo and Jessica Plummer as Filomena.

About The Decameron

The first two episodes of the series is written by Kathleen Jordan. The third episode is written by James Rogers III. Anthony Natoli has written the fourth episode, Megan King Kelly has written the fifth episode, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen has written the sixth episode while, Zoe Jarman has written the seventh episodes and Kathleen Jordan has written the eighth episode with Stephen Unckles. It is produced by Kathleen Jordan under Tited Production.