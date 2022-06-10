'I found my Disney Princess': 'Pitch Perfect' actress Rebel Wilson, 42, comes out during Pride Month

Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson on Thursday revealed that she has found love.

The 42-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share that she is dating a woman. Announcing the relationship on social media, Rebel put a mushy photo with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

She wrote, "Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," accompanied by a few red heart emojis and a rainbow emoji. She ended the caption by using the hashtag #loveislove.

After the announcement, Wilson quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many users reacting with love and support for her.

A fan wrote, "Oh wow!!!!! I couldn't love this anymore!!!!!!!". Another one extended best wishes and wrote, "How wonderful! Very happy for you Ramona & Rebel. Make the best of every minute together!"

Not only fans, but celebrities also extended their love to the new couple. Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan commented, "I win' below the viral Instagram post. Rebel's 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Anna Kendrick wrote, "Love you both like crazy".

'The only way is Essex' star Gemma Collins wrote: "Absolutely congratulations to you both. Loved Senior Year" and Public figure Perez Hilton wrote, "Welcome to the gayborhood!"

Unlike Rebel, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in the fashion industry and according to her social media, she is the founder of a Los Angeles based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'.

Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines ever since she shed oodles of weight. The 'Senior Year' actor lost around 35 kgs earlier this year. She was earlier dating American businessman Jacob Busch. The couple split in early 2021.