World Cancer Day: A doctor explains why it is not the end of the world and how timely intervention can help patients

It is possible to treat cancer if diagnosed at an early stage. In the below article, we tell you about the symptoms, the importance of screening, and treatments. Read on to know more about this, and do not fear if you or your loved one is diagnosed with cancer. Clear all your doubts with the help of an expert and seek timely treatment.



A 34-year-old patient Seema, working in an IT company, and a mother of a 2-year-old child wanted to know if the tumour can be cancerous. The patient was working from home during the lockdown and had tummy pain. After going through her reports — CT scan, blood reports, tumour marker reports, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It was just the beginning of cancer and she was required to immediately get operated on so that she can be cured. The surgery went well. She was then given additional chemotherapy after looking at her tumour pathology reports. She was informed about the side-effects of chemotherapy and all her doubts were cleared. She completed all her chemotherapy cycles and is very positive about her future.

Cancer is not the end of the world. Gone are the days when cancer was looked down upon as death as the only outcome. Be it the way cancer is screened, the way it is diagnosed, or the way it is treated. We have seen a lot of improvement in the diagnosis of cancer in the early stage and improved survival rates of cancer. In the last two-three decades, catching the disease in its early stages is key to curing it.



The symptoms

One should be aware of the symptoms. Do not ignore them. The signs are persistent cough, persistent changes in the bowel and bladder habits, a non-healing ulcer, persistent difficulty in swallowing, unexplained weight loss, unexplained lump, unexplained pain, unexplained bleeding, or change in the mole. Ignoring symptoms can land one in trouble.



Cancer screening and awareness have saved many lives. Screening for breast, intestinal, head and neck, and skin cancer has significantly improved the chances of detecting these cancers at an early stage and getting them cured.



No age is immune to cancer. Blood cancers are common at the extreme of age. Breast cancer is seen in younger and older women. Ovarian and colon cancers are common in the older population. Once you are suspected of or diagnosed with cancer, you need to consult a specialist. Either a surgical oncologist trained in cancer surgeries or a medical oncologist trained in administration of medicines for cancer.

Misdiagnosis

In 2021, we came across patients being misguided with false information and claims. It is important to have knowledge about the symptoms of cancer and access to good healthcare facilities to reduce the cancer mortality burden.



Treatment

It has significantly evolved in the last two decades. The way chemotherapy regimens supportive care to prevent well-known side-effects of chemotherapy has improved and changed how one used to think about the treatment modality. Cancer treatment is way beyond only chemotherapy. Now, targeted therapy can be helpful in dealing with lung or breast cancer. Immunotherapy has made life much easier even in advanced stages of cancer.

The last word: Cancer treatment is different for everyone. Knowing your fear is the first step to conquering it.

Top seven cancers in India

1. Breast

2. Oral

3. Cervical

4. Childhood cancers

5. Lung

6. Stomach

7. Colorectal

(The writer is Consultant Oncologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Mumbai)

