World Cancer Day 2021: From Rishi Kapoor to Irrfan Khan, Bollywood celebs who died of cancer

World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February every year to encourage the prevention and treatment of the disease. Many people through years have lost the battle against cancer including several Bollywood celebrities.
Although, many recover from the disease but some are not as fortunate. Recently, a lot of Bollywood stars succumbed to cancer, leaving behind millions of grieving fans.
Here are the Bollywood stars who lost the battle against cancer-
Rishi Kapoor
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia, a type of blood cancer in 2018. The superstar has delivered innumerable hits on the box office. Things looked fine when Rishi received treatment in New York and returned home in 2019. However, he died on April 30, 2020.
Irrfan Khan
In 2018, Irrfan Khan shocked his fans when he revealed he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. The global superstar battled hard for a long time. Irrfan breathed his last on April 28, 2020 due to colon infection
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan was renowned Bollywood actor and filmmaker. He died of cancer at the age of 69. He was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai but when there was little hope left for survival, he expressed his desire to visit his farmhouse in Bangalore, where he took his last breath. Feroz Khan acted in numerous hit movies in the 1980s. He last appeared in the 2007 hit “Welcome" which was loved by the audience.
Vinod Khanna
The 'Dabangg' actor breathed his last on April 27, 2017. He battled advanced stage bladder cancer. Vinod Khanna gained widespread popularity for his looks and great acting. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to the deadly disease.
Aadesh Shrivastav
An ace music composer and singer, Aadesh Shrivastava battled with cancer for many days. The star gave numerous hit songs in his illustrious career. Aadesh passed away at the age of 51.