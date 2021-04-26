Understanding vertigo and balance disorders in children

Vertigo in children may go undiagnosed as they often are not able to describe their problem clearly. Parents may mistake the complaints to be avoidance behavior or an excuse to miss school. These children require a patient hearing and support for them to communicate what they are feeling.

Why does vertigo occur in children?

Vertigo can occur due to many reasons. Various diseases of the inner ear or the brain can cause the imbalance. Infections of the ear can lead to acute vertigo with vomiting, accompanied by pain in the ear and high fever. A swollen congested eardrum is seen in these children, and they need to be treated with antibiotics.

A form of migraine, called vestibular migraine, is one of the commonest causes of vertigo in children. These kids present with repeated episodes of spinning, usually lasting for a short duration. Younger children may feel scared when these episodes occur and try to cling to someone. After a few minutes, they are better and ready to play again as if nothing happened. They often suffer from motion sickness as well. Children with vestibular migraine often have a family member who also suffers from headaches or vertigo. These children respond well to lifestyle modifications like regular eating and sleeping schedules. The pandemic has dramatically increased the screen time of children. These children need to reduce their exposure to screens, including mobile phones and TV. They also should avoid playing games on the screen.