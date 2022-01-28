Understanding the therapeutic potential of cannabis 

According to ancient texts from the sub-continent, cannabis was used in rituals, festivals and Ayurvedic medicines for more than 2,000 years. Although some say the plant originated on the steppes of Central Asia, others say it is no less native to India. The Latin name Cannabis Indica for one of the principal varieties is indicative of the strong association of cannabis and India.

A Sanskrit word for cannabis is 'Vijaya', meaning victory or conquest—the plant grows, triumphantly feral and wild, throughout the country’s many states as well as the Himalayas and neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Vijaya (bhang or cannabis) is mentioned in various Ayurvedic granthas (aboriginal texts/compendium) popularly known as Samhitas, Smgraha Graha, Chikitsa Grantha, Rasa Granthasa and Nighantus. Ayurveda advocates the judicious use of Vijaya (bhang) after proper sodhana (processing). It was observed that the processed bhang is used as an ingredient in 191 formulations, which are effective in treating various diseases and medical conditions.

Vijaya commonly known as bhang in Hindi and Hemp in English, a herbal medicine, has been used by Ayurvedic physicians for the management of various diseases and medical conditions. Of late, the plant has attracted many researchers for its medicinal values — it's said to be a natural solution for arthritis pain, improving sleep quality, chronic pain, stress, neuropathic pain, anxiety, mood enhancement, simulates appetite, anti-inflammatory, muscle relaxant, depression and is said to help in alleviating chemotherapy side-effects. As the world moves into a new phase of medicines, returning to human knowledge that has been ignored by science for centuries, the horizon of treatments using cannabis phytocannabinoids is growing wider.

Vijaya commonly known as bhang in Hindi and Hemp in English, a herbal medicine, has been used by Ayurvedic physicians for the management of various diseases and medical conditions. Of late, the plant has attracted many researchers for its medicinal values — it's said to be a natural solution for arthritis pain, improving sleep quality, chronic pain, stress, neuropathic pain, anxiety, mood enhancement, simulates appetite, anti-inflammatory, muscle relaxant, depression and is said to help in alleviating chemotherapy side-effects. As the world moves into a new phase of medicines, returning to human knowledge that has been ignored by science for centuries, the horizon of treatments using cannabis phytocannabinoids is growing wider.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST