Reducing Salt Intake Lowered Blood Pressure In As Little As One Week, Says Study

Cutting Sodium Intake Can Drastically Reduced Blood Pressure In Just One Week

In his recent study, an Indian-American researcher discovered that every individual, including those on medication, can reduce sodium intake to lower their blood pressure. According to studies from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre (VUMC), Northwestern Medicine, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, cutting salt intake by one teaspoon daily decreases blood pressure by the same amount as medicine in just one week.

Research performed on middle-aged to elderly volunteers

The research was conducted on middle-aged to elderly volunteers aged 50 to 75 to lower their salt intake by around one teaspoon per day compared to their usual diet.

According to the associate professor of Medicine at VUMC, Deepak Gupta, "Systolic blood pressure dropped by about six millimetres of mercury (mm Hg) in conclusion, comparable to the effect of a commonly used first-line medication for high blood pressure."

Low-sodium diet greatly reduced blood pressure

Systolic blood pressure was greatly reduced by 7 to 8 mm Hg in 213 participants when they consumed the low-sodium diet compared to the high-sodium diet and by 6 mm Hg compared with their usual diet. When compared to their regular diet, 72 per cent of participants witnessed a drop in systolic blood pressure while on the low-sodium diet.

In his statement, Gupta said, "The effect of reduction in dietary sodium on blood pressure lowering was consistent across nearly all individuals, including those with normal blood pressure, high blood pressure, treated blood pressure and untreated blood pressure." "Just as any physical activity is better than none for most people, any sodium reduction from the current usual diet is likely better than none for most people regarding blood pressure," he added.

Cutting sodium intake drastically lowered BP

The research was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, highlighting that 70 to 75 per cent of all people, regardless of whether they are already on blood pressure medications or not, are likely to see a reduction in their blood pressure if they reduce the sodium intake.

The AHA recommends a total daily sodium intake of less than 1,500 milligrams, and this study aimed to reduce it even further. High blood pressure is the world's largest cause of morbidity and mortality, and it can lead to heart failure, heart attacks, and strokes by putting excessive strain on your arteries. Furthermore, it impairs the heart's capacity to perform efficiently and pump blood.

