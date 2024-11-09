Preventing Urinary Tract Infection With This Easy Acupressure Technique

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are a common health concern, especially for women. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and prevention strategies for UTIs is essential for maintaining urinary health. This article will examine the various aspects of UTIs, including their types, causes, risk factors, complications, prevention methods, and treatment options.

What is a UTI?

A UTI occurs when bacteria enter the urinary tract, which comprises the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. The urinary system has defense mechanisms to prevent bacterial entry, but these defences can sometimes fail, leading to infection.

Types of UTIs

UTIs are classified into four main types based on the location of the infection:

Cystitis: Infection of the bladder. It is the most common type of UTI, often caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria from the gastrointestinal tract. Sexual activity can also contribute to cystitis, although it's not a prerequisite.

Urethritis: Infection of the urethra. This can occur when GI bacteria spread from the anus to the urethra, facilitated by the proximity of the urethra to the vagina in women. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like herpes, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and mycoplasma can also cause urethritis.

Pyelonephritis: A serious infection affecting the kidneys and pelvis.

Interstitial cystitis: This involves chronic inflammation of the bladder wall.

Read Also Feeling Fatigued All The Time? Boost Your Energy Levels With This Acupressure Technique

Why are women vulnerable

Women are more prone to UTIs due to their anatomy. Specifically:

Shorter urethra: The shorter length of the female urethra compared to the male urethra allows bacteria to travel to the bladder more easily.

Proximity of urethra to anus: The close proximity of the urethra to the anus increases the risk of bacteria from the anal region entering the urethra and migrating to the bladder.

Risk factors

Several factors can increase the risk of developing a UTI:

Sexual activity: Increased sexual activity, especially with a new partner, elevates UTI risk.

Birth control methods: Using diaphragms or spermicidal agents for birth control can heighten the risk.

Menopause: Hormonal changes after menopause, particularly the decline in oestrogen, can alter the urinary tract, making it more susceptible to infections.

Urinary tract abnormalities: Congenital urinary tract issues or blockages like kidney stones or an enlarged prostate can trap urine, increasing the risk of UTIs.

Weakened immune system: Conditions like diabetes suppress the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to infections, including UTIs.

Catheter use: Individuals using catheters for urination have a higher risk of developing UTIs.

Recent urinary procedures: Surgical procedures or examinations involving the urinary tract can elevate the risk of UTIs.

Read Also Memory Loss And Dementia: How Ayurvedic Acupressure Can Help Combat Both

Complications

While lower UTIs rarely cause complications when treated promptly, untreated infections can lead to serious health problems:

Recurrent infections: Experiencing two or more UTIs within six months or three or more within a year, a common issue for women.

Kidney damage: Untreated kidney infections resulting from UTIs can lead to permanent kidney damage.

Pregnancy complications: UTIs during pregnancy can result in low birth weight or premature delivery.

Urethral narrowing: Repeated urethral infections in men can cause narrowing of the urethra.

Sepsis: A potentially life-threatening complication that can occur when the infection spreads to the kidneys.

Read Also Self-healing Techniques To Improve Heart Health

Preventing UTIs

Adopting certain lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the risk of UTIs:

Hydration: Drinking plenty of water dilutes urine and promotes frequent urination, helping flush bacteria from the urinary tract.

Cranberry juice: Although research on cranberry juice's effectiveness in preventing UTIs is ongoing, it is generally considered safe to consume.

Hygiene practices: Wiping from front to back after urination and bowel movements prevents bacteria from the anus from reaching the urethra and vagina.

Urination habits: Urinating soon after sexual intercourse and emptying the bladder completely each time helps eliminate bacteria. Drinking a glass of water after intercourse can also be beneficial.

Avoiding irritants: Refrain from using potentially irritating feminine hygiene products like deodorant sprays, douches, and powders, as they can irritate the urethra.

Birth control choices: Consider switching birth control methods if using diaphragms, unlubricated condoms, or condoms with spermicide, which can contribute to bacterial growth.

Holistic healing

Paste the white side of Byol magnet on the adhesive tape with the yellow side touch the skin on the mentioned points (see pic).