 Feeling Fatigued All The Time? Boost Your Energy Levels With This Acupressure Technique
Prof G B LuthriaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Freepik

Many people experience fatigue and low energy levels at some point in their lives. This can be caused by various factors, including lifestyle choices, diet, and underlying medical conditions. Fortunately, several strategies can help you increase your energy and feel more vibrant throughout the day.

Potential causes

If you experience persistent fatigue despite lifestyle and dietary changes, it's important to consult your doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Thyroid dysfunction and anaemia are two common health conditions often causing depletion in energy.

Lifestyle changes

Physical activity: While it may seem counterintuitive, moving around when you feel tired can actually make you feel more energised.

Sleep: Getting enough sleep is crucial for maintaining energy levels.

De-stress: Relaxation techniques, such as exercise, listening to music, reading, or talking on the phone, can help to reduce stress and boost energy. Similarly, addressing unexpressed anger can also free up energy.

Holistic strategies

Eat regular meals, including breakfast.

Balance blood sugar

Stay hydrated as even mild dehydration can cause fatigue.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods like almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, legumes, bananas, avocados, tofu, seeds like flax, pumpkin, and chia.

Acupressure

Take four Byol magnets pieces (1 inch length and ½ inch width). The white side of the magnets should touch the adhesive side of tape.

Take a probe (Jimmy) and find points CV 4 on the palm and St 36 on the back of the middle finger of both hands as shown in the figure. When found, these points will be little painful to touch with probe.

Paste these magnets on the point before going to sleep at night and keep them for about eight hours. One will find a boost in energy levels the next day. Continue using same magnets with fresh adhesive tapes, every night or at time of resting.

