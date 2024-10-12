 Memory Loss And Dementia: How Ayurvedic Acupressure Can Help Combat Both
Prof G B Luthria
Saturday, October 12, 2024
article-image
Pic: Freepik

Memory loss is the most well-known symptom of dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease. But experts say there are other warning signs that can signal early brain changes — ones that are especially important for types of dementia where forgetfulness is not the primary symptom.

Just like occasional lapses in memory, these issues can also be attributed to other age- or health-related changes (or just a bad day), so experts emphasised that they aren’t necessarily red flags for dementia in isolation. But, especially in combination, they might be a sign that it’s time to see a doctor.

Common symptoms of dementia are sleep issues, behavioural changes, loss of smell, decline in cognitive skills, among others.

According to ACUSANSTHAN when dementia worsens, the ability to keep track of time and the ability to recognise people, places and objects are reduced. There is calculation disorder, personality change, behaviour abnormalities, slurred speech etc. People with dementia have problems finding and using right word and have difficulty in abstract thinking. Emotions may be changeable unpredictably from happiness to sadness. Sleep patterns are often abnormal. Some people become obsessed with money.

There are various causes for dementia and these could be treated by a well-trained therapist of the ACUSANSTHAN. But, as an interim treatment one use a Byol magnate. The yellow side should touch the medical adhesive tape and the other side the skin (see figure).

