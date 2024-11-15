New National Standards For Safer Maternal Healthcare In India Launched Through FOGSI-NABH Partnership

Representative Pic |

To improve quality standards for maternal healthcare in India, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has partnered with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) at the national level. Announcing the partnership, FOGSI board members stated that this initiative will promote quality improvement and certification, serving as a mark of assurance for consistent, safe, and respectful care for mothers during and after childbirth.

As part of the collaboration, a pilot programme was conducted in which 200 private maternity facilities trained on Manyata standards were assessed by NABH assessors, who were specially onboarded and trained by FOGSI. The pilot showed consistent success in certifications, regardless of whether assessments were conducted by FOGSI or NABH assessors. Going forward, facilities seeking NABH entry-level certification will be able to achieve dual certifications for NABH and Manyata, confirming their compliance with both national healthcare standards and specialised maternity care protocols. The NABH HOPE portal will provide a digital platform for processing applications and assessments. FOGSI will also identify and train assessors through NABH to build a dedicated pool of specialists in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Rizwan Koita, chairman of NABH, said, “Uniform standards are crucial to ensure that every mother receives consistent care, regardless of where she delivers. By incorporating Manyata guidelines into NABH certification programs, we are not only strengthening our accreditation framework but also setting a new benchmark for maternal health.”

“This standardisation will be vital in transforming maternal care across India. Additionally, NABH will integrate maternal health guidelines into NABH Digital Health Standards for Hospitals and HIS/EMR systems involved in mother and childcare,” Koita said.

Maternal deaths serve as a key indicator of the healthcare system's ability to prevent and address complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Dr Madhuri Patel, secretary general of FOGSI, said, “With 1.3 million Indian women having lost their lives to maternal causes over the past two decades, and despite a 70% decline in maternal mortality, there is an urgent need to accelerate progress. We must strengthen healthcare systems to achieve the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and ensure universal health coverage. Collaborations allow us to standardise care protocols, improve service delivery, and create sustainable solutions to enhance maternal healthcare accessibility.”

The Manyata initiative, launched in 2017 under the leadership of former FOGSI president Dr Rishma Pai, has trained and certified over 2,000 maternity centres nationwide. “With the NABH partnership, FOGSI will provide clinical training for hospital owners, nurses, and other staff. Standardised treatment practices will be emphasised, such as administering intravenous iron for anaemic patients, managing patients in shock, and performing neonatal resuscitation. This approach will reduce maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity,” said Dr Hrishikesh Pai, trustee of FIGO Asia Oceania, immediate past president of FOGSI, and chief administrator of the FOGSI-Manyata initiative.

Collaboration goals

Improve maternal healthcare standards

Offer NABH and Manyata certifications for facilities

Ensure safe, respectful care for all mothers

Train assessors, hospital staff, and maternity care providers

Stress upon uniform treatment protocols in maternity care

Lower maternal and neonatal deaths

Integrate maternal health protocols

Strengthen systems to meet the UN’s 2030 goals

Apply Manyata protocols nationwide.