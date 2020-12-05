Natural immunity boosters that help you stay healthy

In today’s time, there is a greater need to support our health and wellbeing, primarily our immune system, at different stages of our life. These concerns regarding immunity have become more important, given the periodic outbreaks of infectious diseases such as SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), and now the coronavirus pandemic.

The key to building a good immune system is focusing on our gut health because 85% of our immunity lies in the gut. Hence the health of our gut and billions of gut bacteria that lives within it is extremely vital. The food of our gut bacteria is fiber, so when we eat more fiber, which is only found in plant foods, we improve the health of our gut and thereby boosts our immunity. We are sharing with you a few natural immunity boosters that can help protect our health and assists us in fighting an infection.

Drumsticks: One of the superfoods when it comes to immunity is Drumsticks. Not only it helps in boosting our immunity but also acts as a shield for any virus to grow. The antibacterial properties in it can keep you away from the common cough, cold and other infections.



Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a great source of plant-based zinc, fibre and magnesium - three nutrients that are essential to maintaining a healthy immune system. They are packed with tons of vitamins, minerals & nutrients, including antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.



Red capsicum: Vitamin C is one of the vital nutrients for boosting our immune system. This vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that can prevent infections by helping our body form beneficial antibodies. A half-cup of red bell peppers has over 150% of your total vitamin C needs for the day. Apart from vitamin C, Red peppers have tons of phytonutrients that can help boost our immune system.



Turmeric & onion: These two are natural superfoods that will help kill the bad bacteria that thrive within us. Onions also help is clearing the mucus in our lungs while turmeric is very anti-inflammatory. Hence adding them in your meals on a regular basis can help a long way in boosting immunity.



Coconut water with lemon: Intake of Coconut water should always be fresh. When you add half a lemon to fresh coconut water, vitamin C shoots up by 10 times. Once every day, for a few days, having coconut water with lemon can help boost immunity to a great extent. (Note: Kidney patients should not have coconut water).



Broccoli: Broccoli is also packed with phytochemicals and antioxidants. Phytochemicals in broccoli are good for the immune system. They include glucobrassicin; carotenoids, such as zeaxanthin and beta-carotene; and kaempferol, a flavonoid.



Pomegranates: Being rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, pomegranates are extremely healthy for those suffering from immune-related disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. They are also rich in vitamin C, which boosts antibody production and helps in the development of immunity.



When it comes to boosting immunity, these four habits – right food, good sleep, physical activity and taking less stress – will play a vital role. Ultimately it is our habits that will help us create long term good health, reverse disease and build immunity.

(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call 8100550660 or visit: www.reversefactor.in)