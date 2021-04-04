Mindful eating in times of work from home

New Delhi: Amongst the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things for different people. While many of us used the time at home to turn to cooking and baking and completely did away with ordering in and takeaways — thereby eating cleaner and healthier; there were also those who had to juggle WFH and household chores and didn't find time to streamline their diets.

On the contrary their lifestyle became more sedentary and eating habits more disorganised. Not to mention the physiological reasons for turning to food when the world has turned upside down. In short, people are struggling with their eating right now and probably in different ways than they're used to. An expert on Tata Sky Family Health, Mona Johar, Functional Integrative Nutrition and Co-Founder Mechanism Wellness, lists down ways of mindful eating in the time of Work from home.