Leprosy Day 2024: Know Theme, Significance & Ealy Signs In Children To Prevent Disease

Leprosy Day 2024 | Freepik

Globally, Leprosy Day is observed on January 29; however, in India, it is observed on January 30. The day is observed to raise awareness and support leprosy patients. This day is significant as it commemorates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his life to eradicating this disease.

Leprosy Day 2024: What is Leprosy?

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. It initially affects the skin, peripheral nerves, and upper respiratory system, resulting in disfiguring skin lesions and neurological damage. The condition is severely stigmatised, with a long history of discrimination and social isolation.

Leprosy Day 2024: Theme

The theme of Leprosy Day 2024 is 'Beat Leprosy', suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Leprosy Day 2024: Significance

Leprosy Day serves as a timely reminder to carry on Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and work towards a world free of discrimination and prejudice against leprosy patients. It provides a forum for individuals to learn about the disease, its symptoms, treatment, and prevention, ultimately leading to its elimination.

Leprosy Day 2024: Early signs in children

1) Skin patches

2) Numbness or tingling

3) Eye problems

4) Muscle weakness

5) Thickened nerves

6) Nosebleeds

7) Sores

Experts suggest that if not treated, leprosy may result in slow-healing ulcers and can lead to deformities. If you observe any skin changes or numbness, see your doctor for appropriate care and treatment. Early intervention is important for managing leprosy and providing a healthier life.