India's first dengue vaccine gets approval for clinical trial

Representative image | File

One of the leading vaccine manufacturers, Indian Immunological Limited (IIL), has received the permit for Phase-1 of the dengue vaccine. This vaccine is being developed with the collaboration with the US-based National Institute of Health.

In April, India and the Council of Medical Research (ICMR) entered the market to create a dengue vaccine.

According to reportss, Panacea Biotec Limited and Sanofi India Private Limited are currently working on two other potential vaccines while awaiting their clinical trials.

Data from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) reveal India had 1,93,245 cases of dengue and 346 deaths last year. The main causes of dengue are water logging, heavy rainfall, poor drainage, and unhygienic surroundings as a result, cities like Mumbai and Delhi experience an increase in dengue cases.