Fed up with summer prickly heat? Use Colour Therapy for quick relief

Summer is upon us, and it's time for many of us to experience prickly heat or miliaria rubra. A heat rash is a common rash on the skin that can show up when you’re hot or you sweat a lot. It can make parts of your skin feel prickly or sting due to overheating. It can itch a lot, but it’s not dangerous.

Symptoms can range from small blisters to deep, inflamed lumps. Some forms of heat rash are extremely itchy. Heat rash usually goes away once the skin cools down.

Long-standing itches can affect your quality of life. It can disrupt your sleep, make it difficult to concentrate, and cause you to scratch until your skin bleeds.

Excessive itching can create an open wound that’ll grow infected as you continue to touch it. Some people have hyperhidrosis, a condition in which their bodies produce too much sweat. If you suspect you’re sweating too much, you may want to see a dermatologist. If you notice prickly heat appearing on your skin, be mindful of what your body is trying to tell you. Make sure to stay hydrated in warm climates and during physical activity. Watch for other signs of heat exhaustion (such as dizziness, headache, or rapid heart rate) and move to a cooler area as soon as you can.

The first step to soothing prickly heat is to move away from the irritant (or environment) that’s causing your skin to break out in a sweat. Once you’re in a cooler environment, the sensation of itching underneath your skin might take a while to subside. Heat rash usually goes away on its own. If the rash seems to be getting worse, or the area seems like it’s becoming infected, consider seeing a doctor.

Heat rash usually lasts about two-three days. Call your doctor if it doesn't go away after that or if it gets worse. In some instances, a healthcare professional will recommend an antibiotic cream.

How Colour Therapy works

There are many holistic ways of addressing heat rash, and one of them is Colour Therapy. Colour Therapy uses colour to balance the chakras of the body by using the seven colours of the light spectrum and aims to balance and enhance our body’s energy centers/chakras which can help to stimulate our body’s own healing process. Each of the seven main colours of the spectrum, resonates with one of the main seven chakras. Each of the spectrum colours is simply light of varying wavelengths, thus each colour has its own particular energy. Here are solutions for itching using Colour Therapy.

Itching on Arms: Right hand middle finger P Joint, apply colour to points as shown in the figures

Itching on Forehead: Right hand middle finger V Joint, apply colour to points as shown in the figures

Itching on Face: Left hand middle finger V Joint, apply colour to points as shown in the figures

Itching on Legs: Left hand middle finger P Joint, apply colour to points as shown in the figures