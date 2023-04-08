Arthritis care and management with Colour Therapy

Do you feel pain in your thumb, fingers or wrist after texting or playing a game on your mobile phone? Well, there are chances that you have torn the tendon of your thumb. Not only this, in the worst case scenario, you may even end up with a situation that is much worse.

The average adult spends 5.9 hours with digital media each day–a number which has skyrocketed in the past decade. When you consider this usage includes smartphones, desktops, laptops, and other connected devices like over-the-top streaming devices and game consoles, it’s a little surprising that the number isn’t higher.

Living with arthritis can be disruptive and disconcerting. The pain and stiffness can make it difficult to perform the daily tasks most people take for granted. Even things like putting on socks or cooking dinner can be exhausting. Common arthritis symptoms include swelling, pain, stiffness and diminished range of motion in joints. Symptoms vary from mild to severe and may come and go. Some may stay about the same for years, but symptoms can also progress and get worse over time.

Chronic Arthritis, also known as Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), is a chronic (long-lasting) autoimmune disease that mostly affects joints. RA occurs when the immune system, which normally helps protect the body from infection and disease, attacks its own tissues. The disease causes pain, swelling, stiffness, and loss of function in joints. Arthritis can also cause permanent joint changes. These may be visible, such as knobby finger joints, but often the damage can be seen only on X-rays. Some types of arthritis affect the heart, eyes, lungs, kidneys and skin as well as the joints.

Therefore, if you have arthritis, it is important to take especially good care of yourself — to relieve pain, improve function, and cope with difficult emotions. In fact, doctors recommend not only medication but also non drug treatments for people with osteoarthritis of the hip and knee. These methods include weight loss, physical therapy, and complementary therapies, such as acupuncture and massage.

Colour treatment

There are many holistic ways of addressing arthritis, and one of them is colour therapy. Colour Therapy uses colour to balance the chakras of the body by using the seven colours of the light spectrum and aims to balance and enhance our body’s energy centers/chakras which can help to stimulate our body’s own healing process. Each of the seven main colours of the spectrum, resonates with one of the main seven chakras. Each of the spectrum colours is simply light of varying wavelengths, thus each colour has its own particular energy. If you already have mild to moderate joint pain and stiffness, regular physical activity, hot and cold therapies, and judicious use of Colour therapies may help manage your symptoms.

Symptoms: If you are just experiencing first pain in small joints of the body then pain on all joints appear, continuous pain in bones, problem in walking, changes in temperature of body, more pain cold, problem in stomach, swelling and tightness in joints, staring tendency, insomnia, headache. Treatment (apply the mentioned colours on the points): K 10 – Yellow; Liv 1 – Brown; Sp 3 – Yellow; P 3 Yellow (see pic 1)

Chronic arthritis causing low backache, neck pain, hip and ankle pain. Treatment: Right hand wrist Maga Meridian ‘0’ Black; 1 – Violet; 2 and 3 – Light Blue; 4 – Yellow; 5 – Orange (see pic 2)

