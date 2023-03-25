Here's how you can control vertigo with Colour Therapy

As a person ages, there is a tendency to lose physical balance, and it shows in the walk at times. If frequent, it causes a concern that the person may be suffering from a condition called vertigo.

Vertigo is a sensation of feeling off balance. If you have these dizzy spells, you might feel like you are spinning or that the world around you is spinning. It’s is a symptom, rather than a condition itself. It’s the sensation that you, or the environment around you, is moving or spinning. This feeling may be barely noticeable, or it may be so severe that you find it difficult to keep your balance and do everyday tasks.

Causes and symptoms

Vertigo is often triggered by a change in the position of your head. Attacks of vertigo can develop suddenly and last for a few seconds, or they may last much longer. If you have severe vertigo, your symptoms may be constant and last for several days, making normal life very difficult. Other symptoms associated with vertigo may include:

Read Also Suffering from bleeding gums? How Colour Therapy can help solve the problem

1. Loss of balance, which can make it difficult to stand or walk

2. Feeling sick or being sick

3. Dizziness

Depending on the condition causing vertigo, you may experience additional symptoms, such as a high temperature, ringing in your ears (tinnitus) and loss of hearing.

Treatment for vertigo depends on what’s causing it. In many cases, vertigo goes away without any treatment. This is because your brain is able to adapt, at least in part, to the inner ear changes, relying on other mechanisms to maintain balance. Depending on what’s causing your vertigo, there may be things you can do yourself to help relieve your symptoms. Your doctor or the specialist treating you may advise you to:

1. Do simple exercises to correct your symptoms

2. Sleep with your head slightly raised on two or more pillows

3. Get up slowly when getting out of bed and sit on the edge of the bed for a minute or so before standing

4. Avoid bending to pick up items

5. Avoid extending your neck — for example, while reaching up to a high shelf

6. Move your head carefully and slowly during daily activities

7. Do exercises that trigger your vertigo, so your brain gets used to it and reduces the symptoms (do these only after making sure you won’t fall, and have support if needed)

Read Also Colour Therapy for managing hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism

Holistic treatment

There are other holistic ways of addressing vertigo, and one of them is Colour Therapy. In my previous columns, I have given suggestions on treating such issues by Seed Therapy, Magnet Therapy. Those who may find it discomforting to tape magnets or seeds throughout the day or night may try a solution provided by Colour Therapy.

Colour Therapy uses colour to balance the chakras of the body by using the seven colours of the light spectrum and aims to balance and enhance our body’s energy centers/chakras which can help to stimulate our body’s own healing process. Each of the seven main colours of the spectrum resonates with one of the main seven chakras. Each of the spectrum colours is simply light of varying wavelengths, thus each colour has its own particular energy.

Fig. 1. Deals with heaviness in head and vertigo. Apply pink and black colour as shown on the wrist’s mega meridian.

Fig. 2. Deals with vertigo due to cervical spondylitis. Apply yellow, red and pink colour on back of the left thumb as shown.

(Please Note: After applying if you feel any discomfort wash off the colours and its effect will vanish)

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras. To know more visit www.artofselfhealing.in)