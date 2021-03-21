Covid-19 can cause atypical thyroid inflammation: Study

In spring 2020, 15 per cent of the Covid-19 patients hospitalised in acute medicine units in Italy had thyroid hormone alterations due to multi-factorial causes, including thyroid inflammation. In comparison, only 1 per cent of hospitalised patients during the same period in 2019 had thyroid hormone alterations.

"People with thyroiditis, or inflammation of the thyroid gland, triggered by other viruses usually recover thyroid function in the short term," said lead researcher Ilaria Muller from the University of Milan in Italy.

"However, there is a long-term increased risk of permanently reduced thyroid function, caused by late-onset effects of viral infection, or by the immune system attacking the thyroid gland," Muller added.