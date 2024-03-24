Activists Write To PM Modi Over TB Drug Shortage Ahead Of World TB Day

PM Narendra Modi | X

Ahead of World TB Day today (March 24), activists, public health experts, tuberculosis survivors and people living with HIV have submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action to ensure uninterrupted supply of first-line TB drugs DOTS centres. Stock-out of drugs for drug resistant TB was reported in September last year too.

The current stock-out of regular TB drugs is likely to last for at least three months more, as indicated by the Central TB Division. “As a country with the highest burden of tuberculosis in the world, we are deeply disturbed that India is experiencing stock-outs of critically required drugs to treat people with TB,” read the letter sent to Modi on March 22.