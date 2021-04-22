11 ways to boost your hormone health

It is interesting to know that the foods have a deep impact on hormonal health. The right quality foods can help create the best quality hormones that have a profound impact on the mental, physical and emotional well-being. Hormones are the body’s chemical messengers and are produced in the endocrine glands. These intelligent chemicals are constantly telling the tissues and organs what to do. They help in controlling appetite, weight, moods and others.

However, hormonal imbalances have become very common. A healthy diet comprising of hormone balancing foods and lifestyle tools can help improve hormonal health and lead to optimal health boosting performance.

The foods we eat play a big role in hormone balance. Our hormones are made using amino acids from protein and fatty acids from fats. The better-quality raw materials we give our bodies, the better-quality hormones our body creates. Variety is as equally important! Every type of food has a different structure and offers a different group of macronutrients. To keep our systems balanced and optimize hormonal health, we need everything in the right amounts. Too much of one macronutrient can throw off the balance of another and lead to imbalance in the body.

Here are few ways to balance hormones naturally that include hormone balancing foods, exercise and more.

Eat clean protein in every meal: Eating protein regularly helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels and prevents insulin spike. Our body uses protein as raw a material for hormone production. Aim for 15-20 gm protein per meal. Sources are lean meat such as chicken, fish, turkey, eggs, dairy, pulses and legumes.