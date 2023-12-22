Vagator Hotelier Death: Bombay High Court Goa Bench Grants Bail To Vehicle Driver

Panaji: The Bombay High Court at Goa has granted bail to Sachin Kurup when he drove his SUV into a private property killing hotel owner Remedia Mary Albuquerque, 57, and injuring two of her staff.

Kurup argued before the Court that “no case is made out with regards to ingredients of Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide) as it is purely a vehicular accident in which one lady has expired and other persons sustained injuries. “At the most offence would fall under Section 304 A of IPC,” his lawyer K Poulekar told the Court.

The accident near the hotel

According to police, Kurup was visiting the La Maior Roma Resort at Vagator in Anjuna. He lost control of the vehicle taking the 2-ton SUV straight into the hotel’s reception killing the resort’s owner, Shiv Mangal Dindo, 22, and Rupa Paras, 31, who were present at the reception counter along with the deceased lady when the mishap took place.

“Chargesheet is yet to be filed. Since the investigation is almost complete, considering the fact of the matter, the applicant is entitled for release as claimed in the present application but on conditions. There is no doubt true that the applicant has provided details of his address as well as leave and licence agreement wherein he has stated that he is staying in Goa. Mr Poulekar submits that native address of the applicant at Pune is also disclosed in such leave and licence agreement,” the High Court said.

HC imposes conditions on complainant

“Application stands allowed. Applicant shall be released on furnishing PR bond of ₹50,000 with one solvent surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned Sessions Court, North Goa Panaji,” the High Court said imposing conditions that he not leave State of Goa without prior permission of the Court, shall attend police station on every Monday between 10am to 1pm till filing of the chargesheet, Applicant shall hand over his original passport, copy of aadhaar card and other documents to the Court and shall not in any manner tamper with the prosecution witnesses.”