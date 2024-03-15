Lok Sabha Polls 2024: In Goa, ﻿RGP To Support Non-NDA Alliance If Its Candidates Win LS Polls

The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) announced that it would extend support to non-NDA alliance if its candidates win the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Thursday, RGP President and party’s North Goa LS candidate Manoj Parab informed that RGP will support any alliance which is non-NDA. “It could be either INDI alliance or any other alliance that comes together after the LS polls as we have decided not to align with NDA,” Parab informed.

Significance of the announcement

The announcement assumes significance as RGP has been under a barrage of attacks from several corners that RGP is contesting LS polls only to split votes and benefit BJP. Speaking further, Parab said, “Now it is upto INDI alliance whether they want to extend support to us or not.” But when questioned by The Goan whether RGP would accept a seat sharing formula wherein INDI alliance gets South Goa and leaves North Goa for RGP, Parab was firm that RGP will contest both LS seats.

“If any seat-sharing formula was to be arrived at, then it should have happened long back. For the moment, we have completed almost 50% campaigning both in North and South Goa and there is no way of giving up any seat for INDI alliance,” Parab added. On being constantly termed as B-team of BJP, Parab said that he is fed up of answering the same question over and over again. “We have time and again clarified that RGP is the real opponent of BJP. And if anybody has proof that RGP is B-team of BJP then let them produce the proof first before making such wild claims,” Parab added.

MLA Viresh Borkar's reaction

MLA Viresh Borkar was categorical in stating that such smear campaign is undertaken by certain individuals as they have been financed by political parties to damage the prospects of RGP at the LS polls. “But the voters are smart to understand the game plan, which is timed just ahead of the polls, and they have extended their full support to the RGP,” Borkar added. “Wherever we campaign we are receiving tremendous response and the voters are fed up with both the BJP and the Congress. The Goans are now looking at RGP as the only alternative,” Borkar added.