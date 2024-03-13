 Goa Poll Machinery Changes Gear Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Verma, IAS, held a series of meetings on Monday with most officials of the State administration who will be in the line of duty manning the election process for the two Lok Sabha seats of North and South Goa

The election and law-and-order machinery here in Goa is in the process of changing gear ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which reports say is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India this week or early next week. Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Verma, IAS, held a series of meetings on Monday with most officials of the State administration who will be in the line of duty manning the election process for the two Lok Sabha seats of North and South Goa.

When contacted, Verna said these meetings are held regularly and most officials attended it in the virtual mode off-site. “We have completed the training of all the officers who will be on poll duty. We are now briefing the ‘poll observers’,” Verma told The Goan.

Meanwhile, two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already arrived in Goa and have been deployed in some areas to hold regular marches for building confidence among the general public for ensuring a free and fair poll. Verma said more companies of central forces are also expected to be deputed in the State which will work in tandem with the local police force.

Rejig of bureaucrats likely

The State administration may soon effect a reshuffle of bureaucrats in key positions in the administration, especially the two district Collectorates, Revenue department and also the police to comply with ECI guidelines of posting such officials outside of their home districts.

