Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP High Command Entrusts Goa CM Pramod Sawant With ‘Mission South India’

After successfully formalizing an alliance between BJP and JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is now busy strategizing poll plans in Kerala and Telangana. According to the CM, “Goa is a new political gateway to South India.”

Since Tuesday, Sawant has been on a three-day tour to South India covering Kerala and Telangana. He addressed a massive rally during the Vijai Sankalp Yatra organized by BJP Telangana unit at Bhongir. During the rally, he expressed confidence in the people’s trust in ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’.

Cm Pramod Sawant visited Kerala

On the same late evening, Sawant left for Kerala to chair important party meetings scheduled on Wednesday in the Idukki and Kottayam Parliamentary constituencies in view of Lok Sabha polls.

“Convened the BJP parliamentary constituency core committee meeting, took a review of preparation for Lok Sabha polls, and discussed strategies,” Sawant took on X to inform post-meeting in Idukki and Kottayam Parliamentary constituencies. Thereafter, he also addressed beneficiary meetings in the Alappuzha parliamentary constituency and intellectual meetings in the Pathanamthitta constituency.

In September last year, BJP high command had nominated Sawant to hold talks with the JD(S) leaders including HD Kumaraswamy. Sawant was successful in formalizing the alliance between the two parties.