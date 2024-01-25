Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC Bus Stand

Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai travels by a KTC bus with KTC MD Derek Neto and others. | The Goan Network

Margao: In a development that may raise many an eyebrow in political circles, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sent an SOS to Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai to help out the government in exploring the feasibility of relocating the KTC bus stand to a makeshift bus stand to pave the way for the hosting of Viksit Bharat Rally to be inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6.

The Chief Minister reportedly called up his political opponent seeking his help for the temporary relocation of the bus stand, and the Fatorda MLA lost no time to identify a suitable land for the KTC bus stand relocation at the SAG-acquired land near the Ravindra Bhavan/swimming pool area after he took a bus ride with KTC officials to assess the viability of the relocation.

Vijay Sardesai and people are ready to fully cooperate with the govt

The Goa Forward Chief said that he and the people are ready to fully cooperate with the government in hosting the rally in Fatorda since the event is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Sawant, with Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, former Fatorda MLA Damu Naik and ex-MP Narendra Sawaikar had visited the Margao bus stand during the weekend for an inspection. On Wednesday, Sardesai took charge of the situation as he alongwith KTC Managing Director Derek Neto and others worked on the assignment.

Bus stand could be used for Viksit Bharat rally

“The Chief Minister told me that the Viksit Bharat programme is not the programme of the BJP party, but is a government function. He sought my help in the relocation of the KTC bus stand for a period of 10 days during the exhibition so that the bus stand could be used for PM’s Viksit Bharat rally,” he said.

“If the Prime Minister’s visit to Fatorda helps the constituency in boosting the infrastructure, why should we not welcome it. We will extend whatever help that is sought from us,” he said, when the media drew his attention to the fact that the Prime Minister is visiting Fatorda for the second time in three months after participating in the inauguration function of the National Games.