 Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC Bus Stand

Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC Bus Stand

With KTC terminus to be used for PM's rally, Fatorda MLA pitches in to identify land to shift bus stand.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai travels by a KTC bus with KTC MD Derek Neto and others. | The Goan Network

Margao: In a development that may raise many an eyebrow in political circles, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sent an SOS to Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai to help out the government in exploring the feasibility of relocating the KTC bus stand to a makeshift bus stand to pave the way for the hosting of Viksit Bharat Rally to be inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6.

The Chief Minister reportedly called up his political opponent seeking his help for the temporary relocation of the bus stand, and the Fatorda MLA lost no time to identify a suitable land for the KTC bus stand relocation at the SAG-acquired land near the Ravindra Bhavan/swimming pool area after he took a bus ride with KTC officials to assess the viability of the relocation.

Read Also
Goa: Another Worry As Mini-Waste Dump Taking Shape Near KTC Bus Stand
article-image

Vijay Sardesai and people are ready to fully cooperate with the govt

The Goa Forward Chief said that he and the people are ready to fully cooperate with the government in hosting the rally in Fatorda since the event is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Sawant, with Margao  MLA Digambar Kamat, former Fatorda MLA Damu Naik and ex-MP Narendra Sawaikar had visited the Margao bus stand during the weekend for an inspection. On Wednesday, Sardesai took charge of the situation as he alongwith KTC Managing Director Derek Neto and others worked on the assignment.

Read Also
Goa MMC Issues Memo To Officials: Stop Garden & Green Waste Dumping Near KTC Bus Stand
article-image

Bus stand could be used for Viksit Bharat rally

“The Chief Minister told me that the Viksit Bharat programme is not the programme of the BJP party, but is a government function. He sought my help in the relocation of the KTC bus stand for a period of 10 days during the exhibition so that the bus stand could be used for PM’s Viksit Bharat rally,” he said.

“If the Prime Minister’s visit to Fatorda helps the constituency in boosting the infrastructure, why should we not welcome it. We will extend whatever help that is sought from us,” he said, when the  media drew his attention to the fact that the Prime Minister is visiting Fatorda for the second time in three months after participating in the inauguration function of the National Games.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC...

Goa: After SOS From CM Pramod Sawant, Vijai Sardesai Lends 'Helping Hand' To Govt To Relocate KTC...

Goa: Vasco Police Arrest Accused In Connection With Dabolim Theft

Goa: Vasco Police Arrest Accused In Connection With Dabolim Theft

Goa: No Manchurian Stalls At Bodgeshwar Zatra, Orders MMC

Goa: No Manchurian Stalls At Bodgeshwar Zatra, Orders MMC

Goa: Colvale Central Jail Checks Reveal Mobile Phones, Power Induction Plates With Prisoners, Probe...

Goa: Colvale Central Jail Checks Reveal Mobile Phones, Power Induction Plates With Prisoners, Probe...

Ahead Of Republic Day, Karnataka Police Deploys Sniffer Dogs At Majali Border To Check On Vehicles...

Ahead Of Republic Day, Karnataka Police Deploys Sniffer Dogs At Majali Border To Check On Vehicles...