 Goa: Another Worry As Mini-Waste Dump Taking Shape Near KTC Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Another Worry As Mini-Waste Dump Taking Shape Near KTC Bus Stand

Goa: Another Worry As Mini-Waste Dump Taking Shape Near KTC Bus Stand

Waste dumping by the MMC near the KTC bus stand has been a scene of recurring fires and smoke over the last several months

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
﻿The waste dump near the KTC bus stand. | The Goan Network

Margao: Even as the Margao Municipality heaved a sigh of relief over the Sonsodo imbroglio with the civic body sending the daily wet waste to the Saligao and Cacora waste treatment plants, the MMC is now grappling with the mini-waste dump taking shape near the KTC bus stand.

Sources said the open dumping of waste near the KTC bus stand on the GSUDA-acquired land echoed in the High Court when the garbage issue came up for hearing in the Court on Monday.

No official permission from authorities

MMC officials in private said there’s no official permission from any of the authorities for the disposal of the waste, including garden waste and silt generated by the drainage works. 

“We keep our fingers crossed how the High Court will deal with the issue. The High Court attention has been drawn to the waste dumping near the KTC bus stand when the matter came up for hearing on Monday,” informed an official.

Read Also
Goa: Garbage raises stink in Margao
article-image

Waste dumping by the MMC near the KTC bus stand has not posed nuisance and health hazard to the neighbouring residents, but the site has been a scene of recurring fires and smoke over the last several months.

Read Also
Goa: Eyesore! Calls For Immediate Stop To Waste Dumping Near KTC Bus Stand
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: GU Teachers Rise Against ‘Goondagiri’ On Campus

Goa: GU Teachers Rise Against ‘Goondagiri’ On Campus

Goa: Another Worry As Mini-Waste Dump Taking Shape Near KTC Bus Stand

Goa: Another Worry As Mini-Waste Dump Taking Shape Near KTC Bus Stand

Bio-Methanation Plant Slurry From South Makes Its Way To North Goa

Bio-Methanation Plant Slurry From South Makes Its Way To North Goa

Goa: Decision To Cancel Recruitment Process In MMC Questioned

Goa: Decision To Cancel Recruitment Process In MMC Questioned

Goa: Miracle Attributed To Our Lady Of Light At Old Goa

Goa: Miracle Attributed To Our Lady Of Light At Old Goa