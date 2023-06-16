Goa: Eyesore! Calls For Immediate Stop To Waste Dumping Near KTC Bus Stand

Asserting the area near the Margao KTC bus stand now resembles a mini-Sonsodo, a resident of Madel-Fatorda Milagres Fernandes has called for an immediate stop to the dumping of waste at the site by the Margao Municipal Council.

Addressing the media at the site, Milagres pointed out that the mini-Sonsodo has posed a nuisance as well as a health hazard to the nearby residents of Madel and adjoining areas. “The indiscriminate dumping of all sorts of waste at the site has given rise to mosquito breeding and rise in cases of malaria and dengue,” he said.

Demanding to know with whose authority has the Margao Municipal Council started dumping of waste at the site, Milagres has demanded to know whether the mini-dump has the sanction of the Goa State Pollution Control Board.

He has warned that the people of Madel and Fatorda will not sit quiet and watch the unauthorised waste dumping at the site, while urging the Margao civic body to stop the illegal activity.