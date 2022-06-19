Goa: Garbage raises stink in Margao

Margao: Stink raised its head in the commercial capital on Saturday as overflowing garbage bins and litter was literally the order of the day in the city for want of disposal of the daily waste in view of the unmotorable condition of the road leading to the Sonsodo waste treatment plant.

At Sonsodo, one could come across trucks-laden with garbage as the vehicles were waiting for the green signal to head to the plant shed for unloading.

Margao Municipal Chief Officer, Rohit Kadam, Municipal Engineer Vishant Naik and other officials all descended at Sonsodo on Saturday morning with a clear brief to put in place a katcha road with rubble stones to pave way for the garbage vehicles to move into the shed.

The Chief Officer exuded confidence of making a way for the garbage vehicles to enter the waste treatment plant at least by evening before the city stinks of garbage.

Elsewhere in the city, overflowing garbage bins was literally the order of the day at many places. With the garbage vehicles unable to unload the waste collected on Friday at Sonsodo, the fleet of MMC vehicles designated for garbage collection could not collect the daily waste from the city on Saturday morning.

Resultantly, overflowing garbage bins was a common sight across the city as waste collected from the households and commercial establishments simply because the garbage vehicles did not turn up to collect the waste throughout the morning session.

The unprecedented garbage crisis staring at the civic body saw the entire Municipal administration descending at Sonsodo to put short term measures in place. Weather conditions also came to the rescue of the Municipality as the dry spell helped to put the temporary measures in place at the site.

It was only at around 3 pm that the first garbage-laden truck entered the plant shed on the makeshift road. Chief Officer Kadam, Assistant Engineer Vishant Naik also travelled on the truck for a firsthand experience of the extent of the problem.

After the garbage trucks, parked at Sonsodo since the last 24 hours, began unloading waste into the shed one by one, Municipal trucks fanned to various parts of the city to collect the piled up garbage.

