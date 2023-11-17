'﻿Like Govt, Also Be Critical Of NGOs': CM Pramod Sawant Tells Journos At National Press Day Function In Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addresses journalists during the National Press Day function | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday advised journalists to also be critical in their reportage of the activities of NGOs just as they are in their attacks on the government and politicians.

"It is good that you are critical of the government. It is your (press) right and it keeps the government in check. But you should also similarly write about the NGOs... in the interest of the State," Sawant told a gathering of mostly journalists at the official National Press Day function in Panaji.

CM lays emphasis on social media regulations

Sawant also said that regulations in the social media arena was indeed needed and added that the Centre was working on it. “Regulations to social media are the need of the hour and the government of India is coming up with 13 laws for social media,” Sawant said.

Sawant said the 'National Press Day' commemorates the vital role of an independent and free press, the cornerstone of India’s democratic fabric.

“On this National Press Day, I honour the freedom, duties and responsibilities of the press,” he said. “The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable," he said, adding that his government is fully committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms.

Sawant also said he has been extremely sympathetic to demands of the media fraternity throughout his tenure as chief minister, clearing all the welfare schemes for journalists.

Vetaran journalist honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

Sawant earlier honoured veteran journalist Pramod Khandeparkar with the 'lifetime achievement award' which carries a purse of ₹1 lakh. Five other senior journalists were also felicitated for their contribution in the field of journalism -- Vijay de Souza (Editor of The Navhind Times), Ashley do Rosario (Senior Reporter of The Goan Everyday), Vilas Mahadik (senior journalist at Gomantak); Narendra Tari (senior journalist at Pudhari); and Vithu Sukhadkar (senior journalist at Lokmat).

The National Press Day celebrations were followed by awards and felicitation of journalists who have made significant contributions to the field. Several other awards were also presented to journalists in various categories.

