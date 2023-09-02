Goa's Avinash Parkhe To Receive National Teachers Award | The Goan Network

Goa's Avinash Parkhe will receive this year's National Teachers Award alongside 75 other educators at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu on September 5. Avinash is currently teaching at the Disha Special Children's School in Altinho.

Avinash will receive a certificate, a cash prize of ₹50,000, and a silver medal. Besides, he will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Starting this year, the Ministry of Education expanded the recognition to 76 teachers, who will be acknowledged for their contributions in a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Among these awardees, there will be 50 school-level teachers, 13 educators from higher education institutions, and 13 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development.

