Goa: Waste Mound Pops Up Near Cuncolim Industrial Estate; Municipality, Police Swing Into Action

The unauthorized waste dump taking shape metres away from the Cuncolim Industrial Estate.

Margao: In an interesting development, a waste mound has taken shape close to the Cuncolim Industrial Estate, throwing up questions about the source from where the waste has found its way into the area.

The waste mound further assumes significance and comes against the backdrop of the fact that the Cuncolim Municipal has a waste collecting mechanism and a waste dumping site near the Cuncolim Industrial Estate. Incidentally, the illegal waste dumping activity is located barely a few metres from the waste dumping site manned by the Cuncolim Municipal Council.

CMC and police officials carry out inspection at site

Friday saw an inspection of the waste dump by officials of the Cuncolim Municipal Council and the Cuncolim police following a complaint lodged by a resident, Aviraj Desai.

Desai told the media that the dumping of unauthorized waste done at the site, just metres away from the Cuncolim Industrial Estate is indeed a matter of concern. “It is a concern since we fear that the waste mound would only grow in size if the illegal activity is not stopped immediately. We expect the Cuncolim Municipal Council to immediately remove the waste from the site. A vigil needs to be maintained at the site by the police to stop further waste dumping,” he said.

Locals call for action against waste dumping

Locals pointed out that the Cuncolim municipality and the Cuncolim police should take steps to maintain vigil and patrolling at the site to stop further dumping of waste.

“Unless there is vigil and patrolling, the unscrupulous elements will continue to dump the waste at the site,” remarked a villager.