Goa: Fire Engulfs MMC’s Coconut Waste Dump In Margao

MARGAO: Unauthorised and haphazard dumping of coconut waste, including shells and husk by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) right behind its building at the old fish market came back to haunt the civic body as the dump was engulfed by a major fire on Sunday noon.

Margao fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving a call that the waste dump had caught fire. The fire team was on the ground to extinguish the fire and stop the same from spreading to the adjoining waste dump.

Incessant dumping by MMC

The MMC presently dumps coconut waste including shells and husk at the old fish market in the absence of any mechanism for disposal of the waste.

Meanwhile, the Shadow Council for Margao has charged that the Margao Municipal Council continues to be groping in the dark with absolutely no evidence of successful waste management.

Margao Municipal Council to be blamed?

“Sunday’s fire incident at the old fish market is yet another example of the miserable failure of the Council which boasts about having the support of the double Engine sarkar through its mentor, Margao MLA Digamber Kamat,” SCM Convener Savio Coutinho said.

He said the Council has off late in pleading helplessness in managing the garden waste due to the High Court restrictions on the dumping of garden waste/green waste near the KTC Bus stand.