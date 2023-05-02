 ﻿Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoa﻿Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days

﻿Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days

The fire is believed to have spread to the hillock since the fire tenders cannot go to the top the hill to extinguish the fire.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
﻿Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days | File

The forest area atop the Paroda hillock has been engulfed by fire in the last two days.

The fire is believed to have spread to the hillock since the fire tenders cannot go to the top the hill to extinguish the fire.

Fire brigade cannot reach site due to unaccessible terrain

A fireman informed that the fire brigade cannot reach the site due to unaccessible terrain.

Margao fire brigade officials pointed out that the Paroda comes under the jurisdiction of the Curchorem fire station.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 3 from Karnataka held for assault, theft of phones worth ₹1.8 lakh

Goa: 3 from Karnataka held for assault, theft of phones worth ₹1.8 lakh

﻿Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days

﻿Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days

Goa: Pernem taxi operators protest as govt fails to provide them taxi counter at Mopa Airport,...

Goa: Pernem taxi operators protest as govt fails to provide them taxi counter at Mopa Airport,...

Goa: Deafening music menace continues to rock Anjuna

Goa: Deafening music menace continues to rock Anjuna

Goa: Tawadkar threatens duo with defamation case

Goa: Tawadkar threatens duo with defamation case