Goa: Forest area atop Paroda hillock engulfed in fire for 2 days

The forest area atop the Paroda hillock has been engulfed by fire in the last two days.

The fire is believed to have spread to the hillock since the fire tenders cannot go to the top the hill to extinguish the fire.

Fire brigade cannot reach site due to unaccessible terrain

A fireman informed that the fire brigade cannot reach the site due to unaccessible terrain.

Margao fire brigade officials pointed out that the Paroda comes under the jurisdiction of the Curchorem fire station.