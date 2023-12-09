 Goa: Waste Burning Continues Unabated In Margao
Late Friday night saw the garbage dump near the old South Goa Collectorate building in the heart of the town engulfed by a massive fire.

Margao: There seems no letup in waste burning across the commercial capital.

The huge flames caught the attention of passersby and motorists even as the entire area was enveloped by toxic smoke indicating that mixed waste including plastic had been set afire by some miscreants.

Waste burning in the commercial capital has gone up in recent days with the Margao Municipal Council struggling to dispose of garden and vegetable waste for want of waste disposal facility.

With the Goa State Pollution Control Board not taking cognizance of the rampant violations, waste burning has been taking place almost every day across the city.

