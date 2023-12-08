 ﻿Goa: 9-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Falling Off Hillock On Scooter In Vasco
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Vasco: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling off a hillock on a scooter at New Vaddem on Thursday night.

According to sources, the incident took place after the boy had accidentally started the scooter.

"There was a family function and all the people were at home. The non-geared scooter was parked outside the house and had the keys on it. The boy accidentally started the scooter and accelerated, causing the scooter to get into motion,” said the source.

The road mishap

“The scooter along with the boy went off the hillock and fell on the road below. There was another family moving on a two-wheeler on the road at the same time. Fortunately, the scooter did not fall on the family or else, there could have been a major mishap.”

The boy was seriously injured and was shifted to Chicalim Cottage Hospital, from where he was referred to the GMC hospital," the source added.

﻿Goa: 22-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Road Accident In Vasco
