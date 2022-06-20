Goa: Vasco police detain three in Shantinagar assault case

Vasco police inspector Kapil Nayak said that two of the accused in the assault case were minors and had been produced before the Juvenile justice board and sent to Apna Ghar while the other person Rehan Tinwala has been placed under arrest | The Goan

Vasco: Vasco police led by PI Kapil Nayak on Saturday detained three persons involved in the assault case reported at Shantinagar that had left two persons -- Mohammed Rafiq Sayyed and Gaus Nizamuddin Sayed -- injured.

Speaking to the media, Vasco police inspector Kapil Nayak said that two of the accused in the assault case were minors and had been produced before the Juvenile justice board and sent to Apna Ghar while the other person Rehan Tinwala has been placed under arrest.

"The three persons had assaulted the two victims with a knife after an argument and had been absconding after the incident. We had registered an offence under Section 324 and 307 of the IPC over an attempt to murder and began our investigation and search of the accused. We had information that these accused are outside the state and will be arriving in Goa, and we accordingly laid a trap and managed to nab them near the Coast Guard office on Friday midnight and nabbed them," said Nayak.

Speaking about the incident, Nayak said that the assault occurred at around 2.30 am on Thursday leaving two persons -- Mohammed Rafiq Sayyed and Gaus Nizamuddin Sayed -- injured.

“On June 15, it was the birthday of Mohammed Rafiq Sayyed's niece at their residence in Shantinagar, and he had invited friends to celebrate the birthday. After the celebrations, Gaus Nizamuddin Sayed left the house at about 1 am on Thursday, when he was attacked by three persons, all from Mangor Hill. Two of them are minors. The reason for the assault is not yet known,” said Nayak

"Mohammed Rafiq Sayyed later filed a complaint stating that one minor boy assaulted him with the knife on his right hand and further stabbed his friend Gaus Nizamuddin Sayed on his abdomen, face, hand and other parts of the body thereby causing them serious injuries," said Nayak.

