﻿Goa: Underground Power Cables Laid At Saligao, Sangolda

Saligao MLA Kedar Naik launches the work to asphalt a road at Marra. | The Goan Network

Porvorim: Saligao MLA Kedar Naik has said work to lay underground electricity cables at Saligao and Sangolda has been completed while the work in Reis Magos, Pilerne and Nerul will be completed within a week.

He was speaking at Marra after launching work to sole and asphalt three roads at Marra in the presence of Pilerne-Marra Sarpanch Reshma Bandodkar, Dy Sarpanch Ajay Govekar, Panch member Subhash Bandodkar, Zilla Panchayat member Sandeep Bandodkar, ex-panch member Karan Govekar and locals.

Underground cable hits roadblock

“The work to lay underground cable has already started at Guirim but the work will be stopped on December 24 because of Christmas traffic and will be resumed on January 5, 2024,” said Naik.

The MLA further mentioned that residents of Reis-Magos, Nerul are presently facing acute shortage of potable water due to the stoppage of water from Tillari. “I am trying my best to supply water through PWD and private tankers to the needy people. The supply of water is expected to resume from Tillari on December 15. Till then, residents will have to bear some inconvenience. The hotmixing of internal roads in Saligao constituency will begin from next week,” said Naik.

Cost of roadwork at Marra is ₹5 lakh

Dy Sarpanch Govekar mentioned that the soling and asphalting work of three roads at Marra is being done at a cost of ₹5 lakh from the Panchayat fund. “The hotmixing of these roads will be taken up later. Development work in Pilerne-Marra is going on using funds from Panchayat, ZP, MPLAD and the State government,” said Govekar.

ZP member Bandodkar and ward member Santosh Bandodkar also spoke on the occasion.