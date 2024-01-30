Goa: Trust Begins Installing CCTVs In Old Goa Police Jurisdiction

﻿IGP Omvir Singh breaks a coconut to inaugurate the installation of CCTVs within the jurisdiction of Old Goa police station, on Monday. Manuel Vaz |

Old Goa: The Late Sou Vasant Vithu Gawas Charitable Trust has begun installing CCTVs within the jurisdiction of Old Goa police station.

The first of the CCTV cameras were installed near the Gandhi Circle, Old Goa at the hands of IGP Omvir Singh and in the presence of SP North Nidhin Valsan, Old Goa PI Yogesh Sawant, Turst chairman Neha Gawas, social worker Adv Shailesh Gawas and others.

CCTV cameras: The eyes and ears of police

Later speaking to reporters, IGP Singh said the CCTV cameras will become the eyes and ears of the police, and lauded the Trust for helping the police in installing the same.

Trust Chairman Neha Gawas informed that around 30 CCTV cameras will be installed at prominent places within the Old Goa jurisdiction.

“We are also aiming at installing such CCTVs within the jurisdiction of all police stations in North Goa in the coming months,” she stated, while adding that such CCTVs are already installed in Bicholim and they are functional.

She also added that her trust would maintain the CCTVs while the control will be solely with the respective police stations.