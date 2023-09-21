 Goa: 35 CCTV Cameras To Be Set Up In Sodiem-Siolim To Combat Garbage Dumping
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: 35 CCTV Cameras To Be Set Up In Sodiem-Siolim To Combat Garbage Dumping

Goa: 35 CCTV Cameras To Be Set Up In Sodiem-Siolim To Combat Garbage Dumping

A proposal had been made to set up CCTVs in all seven wards of the panchayat from the government’s Golden Jubilee Fund

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

MAPUSA﻿: The Sodiem-Siolim panchayat has decided to install 35 CCTV cameras in a bid to monitor and act against dumping of garbage in open spaces and illegal activities in the village.

“We have floated tenders to install the CCTV cameras and ₹26.89 lakh is being spent on this project. Work will start after Ganesh festival and the 35 CCTV cameras will be set up at 13 places in the village,” said sarpanch Deepali Pednekar.

Proposal to set up CCTVs in all 7 panchayat wards

A proposal had been made to set up CCTVs in all seven wards of the panchayat from the government’s Golden Jubilee Fund to curb open dumping and other illegal activities in the village.

Deputy sarpanch Nilesh Vaingankar said outsiders bring garbage to different places in the village. “Villagers had raised this issue many times in the Gram Sabha. Accordingly, we have decided to install cameras at various places in the village. The cameras will be installed at the MRF Shed at Tin Maad, the new link road on the Marna side, and along the roads in Sodiem,” he said.

“Also, these cameras will help control illegal activities and other law and order issues in the village. CCTV footage will be given to police to take action against those found dumping garbage at the black spots,” he added.

Read Also
Goa: CCTV Cameras To Deter Miscreants Along Isolated Sucaldem Road
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canada Advisory Terms Goa Unsafe For Women, State Police Denies Claim

Canada Advisory Terms Goa Unsafe For Women, State Police Denies Claim

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Dr Amit Dias Lectures On How To Manage Disease At Goa University

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Dr Amit Dias Lectures On How To Manage Disease At Goa University

Goa: Ponda Civic Council Setting Up Goshala For Stray Cattle

Goa: Ponda Civic Council Setting Up Goshala For Stray Cattle

Goa: 35 CCTV Cameras To Be Set Up In Sodiem-Siolim To Combat Garbage Dumping

Goa: 35 CCTV Cameras To Be Set Up In Sodiem-Siolim To Combat Garbage Dumping

Goa: Video Of Reckless Driving Goes Viral On Social Media, 1 Booked

Goa: Video Of Reckless Driving Goes Viral On Social Media, 1 Booked