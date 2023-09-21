Goa: 35 CCTV Cameras To Be Set Up In Sodiem-Siolim To Combat Garbage Dumping

MAPUSA﻿: The Sodiem-Siolim panchayat has decided to install 35 CCTV cameras in a bid to monitor and act against dumping of garbage in open spaces and illegal activities in the village.

“We have floated tenders to install the CCTV cameras and ₹26.89 lakh is being spent on this project. Work will start after Ganesh festival and the 35 CCTV cameras will be set up at 13 places in the village,” said sarpanch Deepali Pednekar.

Proposal to set up CCTVs in all 7 panchayat wards

A proposal had been made to set up CCTVs in all seven wards of the panchayat from the government’s Golden Jubilee Fund to curb open dumping and other illegal activities in the village.

Deputy sarpanch Nilesh Vaingankar said outsiders bring garbage to different places in the village. “Villagers had raised this issue many times in the Gram Sabha. Accordingly, we have decided to install cameras at various places in the village. The cameras will be installed at the MRF Shed at Tin Maad, the new link road on the Marna side, and along the roads in Sodiem,” he said.

“Also, these cameras will help control illegal activities and other law and order issues in the village. CCTV footage will be given to police to take action against those found dumping garbage at the black spots,” he added.