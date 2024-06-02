Goa Tragedy: 2 Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Concrete Pillar Piece To Be Used For Bridge Construction On Nuvem Roadside

Margao: In a major accident on the Western bypass road at Nuvem, two occupants of a car were killed when the speeding car rammed into a concrete pillar piece used for bridge construction beside the road.

While the driver, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir sustained serious injuries, the other two occupants of the car, hailing from Haryana and Punjab were killed in the accident.

About The People Involved In The Accident

The car driver Aryan Prasher, aged 23 years, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir has been booked under Section 279, 336, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal code.

About The Accident

The accident is believed to have occurred in the wee hours of Saturday at around 6.30 am when the driver of the car with registration number HR 51 BT 4118 drove the vehicle in a rash, negligent manner without ensuring proper care, caution, endangering human life.

Maina-Curtorim police informed that when the vehicle reached at New Bypass Road, near the Woods Restaurant, Gorvotee, Nuvem, it dashed against a concrete pillar piece, used for bridge construction.

The impact of the accident caused bodily injuries to co-passenger namely Rudra Gosain, aged 29 years, resident of Faridabad, Haryana and to the person sitting on the rear seat namely Arunveer Singh, aged 26 years, resident of Saidupur-Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The Maina-Curtorim police are investigating.