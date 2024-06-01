Goa: Mandrem Police Bust International Sex Trafficking Racket & Arrest Uganda Kingpin; 2 Victims Rescued

Representational Image

Panaji: The Mandrem Police cracked down on a major international sex trafficking racket, in a joint operation with NGO Anyay Rahit Zindagi. The raiding team arrested kingpin Jojo Nakintu, a Uganda national, and unearthed a systematic operation wherein economically weak and single mothers from Uganda were on the target list of the traffickers. Two victims have been rescued.

Statement Of The Superintendent Of Police

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal said the modus operandi involved false promises of jobs at restaurants and cafes in Goa. “However, once they were trafficked in India, the accused forced these vulnerable victims into prostitution. They were threatened, passports and visas seized to trap them,” he added.

The intricate web, orchestrated by trafficker Nakintu, 31, operated both online through escort websites and offline, with operatives stationed on beaches and roadsides in Arambol. The investigation gained traction when a victim approached the Embassy for assistance.

“With the embassy's support, the Goa police, including the Mandrem Police Inspector and ARZ NGO, rescued two victims and arrested Nakintu during the crackdown,” the SP said.

IPC Sections Accused Has Been Charged With

Nakintu is charged under sections 370 (trafficking) IPC and sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.