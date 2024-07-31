'Goa To Upgrade DSLR Website Within 6 Months For Better Reliability & Scalability,' Says Revenue Minister Anatasio Monseratte

Mapusa: The Goa government will upgrade the Directorate of Settlement and Land Records (DSLR) website within six months to improve its reliability and scalability, announced Revenue Minister Anatasio (Babush) Monseratte on Tuesday in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The modernization efforts include exploring the migration of systems to the National Government Cloud.

“We recognize the need for modernization and are actively exploring the possibility of migrating our systems to the National Government Cloud. This move aims to enhance the reliability and scalability of our digital services,” Monseratte said.

Read Also Goa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Lourenco Raises Concerns Over Frequent Breakdowns

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Lourenco raised concerns over frequent breakdowns and inaccessibility of the DSLR website, which has caused significant inconvenience to the public.

In response, Monseratte assured the Assembly that while the maximum time frame for the upgrade is six months, the department will strive to complete it as early as possible.

“The DSLR website is one of the most visited portals among all State government department websites. This vital digital resource houses a wealth of crucial information, including land records, survey plans, and mutation case statuses,” Lourenco stated.

Monseratte Addresses Concerns Regarding Data Security

Monseratte addressed concerns about data security, affirming that no information or records would be destroyed due to their storage on cloud services, which are protected by robust software tools.

“The question of hacking of records will not arise as it is in cloud services,” he assured, adding that regular security audits are conducted to safeguard against potential threats.

The Revenue Minister also explained that records not available on the website are likely due to ongoing disputed cases before the ISLR records of rights, and thus, not promulgated.

The Assembly session saw several MLAs from both ruling and opposition parties question the slow functioning of the DSLR website.

St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar pointed out that for the past two to three months, certain survey numbers details have been inaccessible, suggesting a possible hidden agenda.

“The outages are not small. In some cases, it takes days to resolve, creating a lot of difficulty for people,” Lourenco said.

Borkar added, “Certain survey numbers details do not open. Looks there is some hidden agenda.”

Monseratte assured the House that the government is taking steps to address these issues promptly, with plans to strengthen the cyber security of the system and ensure better service delivery for the residents of Goa.