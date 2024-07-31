Goa: Overflowing Sewage In Colva Sparks Safety Concerns, Activists Call For Urgent Action

Margao: Colva villagers on Tuesday cried foul over the overflowing sewage pumping station in the village, insisting that the Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Ltd (SIDCGL) should rectify the overflowing sewage manholes and pumping station before commissioning the Colva sewage project.

The Colva Civic and Consumer Forum general secretary Judith Almeida has also dashed off a letter to the Goa State Pollution Board (GSPCB) as the overflowing chambers and pumping stations have turned slippery and is the cause of accidents.

Villagers On The Problem Being Faced By Them

Villagers Simao Rodrigues and Herald told the media that the overflowing pumping station is a matter of concern for the villagers, fearing that the overflowing chambers and pumping station will pose a health hazard and a nuisance for the residents and motorists after the commissioning of the underground sewerage project.

Armed with a map of the Colva underground sewerage project, Herald claimed that the pumping station was supposed to be set up in the adjoining fields as per the plan, but the same has been installed along the road. He also expressed concern over the overflowing pumping station, saying if not attended immediately, it may result in a nuisance to the residents and motorists.

He also claimed that the sewage chambers have resulted in accidents on the road, and he demanded quick action from the SIDCGL and PWD.

Activist Simao Rodrigues Expresses Similar Sentiments

Activist Simao Rodrigues also expressed similar sentiments, demanding that the SIDCGL and the PWD should immediately rectify the defects that has caused overflowing of the chambers and pumping station. “During the inspection held a day ago, the officials have assured that the overflow will stop once the line is commissioned, but the villagers want concrete action in the matter”, Simao said.

Secretary, Colva Civic and Consumer Forum, Judith Almeida said the joint inspection of the overflowing chambers and a pumping station has unearthed shocking discovery.

“Apparently the roads in the areas have turned slippery too and bikers have slipped and hurt themselves too. One pumping station is constructed in the middle of a main road in the NDZ of CRZ - III which is very dangerous. Movement of heavy vehicles could be dangerous”, Judith added, while demanding that the GSPCB take cognizance of the situation and rectify the faults.