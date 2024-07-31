Goa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns

Panaji: The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) on Tuesday sealed all the individual tenements of the old ground-plus one mud, tiled-roof house opposite the ‘Woodland’ outlet on the MG Road in Panaji portions of which had begun collapsing since the last one fortnight.

Order Issued By CCP Commissioner Clen Madeira

Following up on the notices he had issued over a week ago to the owners, tenants and occupants of the structure, CCP commissioner Clen Madeira issued an order to them on Monday to the effect that the Corporation would forcibly evict them and seal the premises.

Madeira in the first notice had the owner and over a dozen tenants (mostly ground floor shops and establishments) to evict from the premises and also repair the structure failing which the Corporation would step in and take appropriate action, citing public safety.

On Tuesday, officials of the CCP went about sealing the premises and sources said the rest of the structure could be eventually demolished by the Corporation via a legal procedure.