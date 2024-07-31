 Goa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns

Goa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns

On Tuesday, officials of the CCP went about sealing the premises and sources said the rest of the structure could be eventually demolished by the Corporation via a legal procedure.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) on Tuesday sealed all the individual tenements of the old ground-plus one mud, tiled-roof house opposite the ‘Woodland’ outlet on the MG Road in Panaji portions of which had begun collapsing since the last one fortnight.

Order Issued By CCP Commissioner Clen Madeira

Following up on the notices he had issued over a week ago to the owners, tenants and occupants of the structure, CCP commissioner Clen Madeira issued an order to them on Monday to the effect that the Corporation would forcibly evict them and seal the premises.

Read Also
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Promises Recovery Of ₹349 Crore From Casinos & Crackdown On Illegal Casino...
article-image

Madeira in the first notice had the owner and over a dozen tenants (mostly ground floor shops and establishments) to evict from the premises and also repair the structure failing which the Corporation would step in and take appropriate action, citing public safety.

On Tuesday, officials of the CCP went about sealing the premises and sources said the rest of the structure could be eventually demolished by the Corporation via a legal procedure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Margao Fish Market Faces Unrest Over Unauthorized Fees

Goa: Margao Fish Market Faces Unrest Over Unauthorized Fees

'Goa To Upgrade DSLR Website Within 6 Months For Better Reliability & Scalability,' Says Revenue...

'Goa To Upgrade DSLR Website Within 6 Months For Better Reliability & Scalability,' Says Revenue...

Goa: Rumdamol Village Panchayat Member Dumps Garbage In Sarpanch's Office Over Delay In Waste...

Goa: Rumdamol Village Panchayat Member Dumps Garbage In Sarpanch's Office Over Delay In Waste...

Goa: Overflowing Sewage In Colva Sparks Safety Concerns, Activists Call For Urgent Action

Goa: Overflowing Sewage In Colva Sparks Safety Concerns, Activists Call For Urgent Action

Goa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns

Goa: Corporation Of The City Of Panaji Seals Unsafe Mud Houses On MG Road Amid Collapsing Concerns