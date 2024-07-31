 Goa: Rumdamol Village Panchayat Member Dumps Garbage In Sarpanch's Office Over Delay In Waste Collection
After dumping the waste in the Sarpanch’s cabin, Panchayat member Vinayak Volvoikar told the media that he was left with no option but to dump the waste in the chamber of the Sarpanch to draw attention to the stink in households due to the delay in removing garbage from citizens’ doorsteps.

Margao: In a novel way of protest, a member of the Rumdamol village Panchayat on Tuesday dumped stinking garbage in the chamber of Sarpanch Mubeena Faniband.  

Police Arrive At The Scene

By evening, Maina Curtorim police personnel descended at the Rumdamol Panchayat after Sarpanch Mubeena lodged a complaint with the police, demanding action against the panch member.  

Panchayat staff members rushed out of the Panchayat ghar as the waste raised an unbearable stink on the premises. 

He claimed that the contractor appointed by the Panchayat has been neglecting the collection of door-to-door garbage, causing a stink in households across the village.

“Despite our efforts to draw the attention of the Sarpanch to get the contractor to clear the garbage from the households as per the terms and conditions, the situation did not improve. Hence, I was left with no option but to dump the waste in the cabin of the Sarpanch,” Volvoikar said, hoping that the incident will awaken the Panchayat body to the stinking reality.  

Statements Recorded

By evening, officials and personnel of the Maina Curtorim Police arrived at the Panchayat ghar to conduct a panchnama and record statements.  

In her complaint, Mubeena Faniband stated that she had received complaints of garbage not being collected after the waste collector fell sick.

She, however, hastened to add that the Panchayat had taken immediate action and collected the garbage as per the complaints.  

The Sarpanch stated that Panch member Volvoikar entered her office and dumped garbage inside in the presence of the Panchayat staff. She has stated that the incident has been captured on CCTV.  

Investigations are underway.

