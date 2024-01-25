 Goa: Thieves Burgle Shop In Chinchinim, Decamp With Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh
Goa: Thieves Burgle Shop In Chinchinim, Decamp With Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh

The incident came to light after an employee of another establishment found the shop open and burgled.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
The jewellery shop at Chinchinim which was burgled by miscreants in the wee hours of Wednesday. | The Goan Network

Margao: Thieves struck gold and silver in Chinchinim village after they burgled a jewellery shop in the market area in the wee hours of Wednesday, decamping with jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh.

In another incident in the village, burglars are believed to have effected entry into a bank last night. Cuncolim police, however, said no offence is registered so far as there was no complaint.

The burglary

In the jewellery heist case, unknown culprits entered the jewellery shop on Wednesday at around 3 am and decamped with around seven kilograms of silver, besides 100 grams of gold and some cash.

The incident came to light after an employee of another establishment found the shop open and burgled. The owner Riya Sheikh said they rushed to their shop after being informed of the incident, only to find the silver and gold ornaments, besides cash stolen from the premises. A Cuncolim police team conducted a panchanama. 

A resident, Cyril Leitao, demanded night patrolling by the police to prevent crime in the village. “Besides the jewellery shop, we have been told that a bank has been burgled. This is shocking and indeed alarming for Chinchonkars. The Cuncolim police should take immediate action to nab the culprits,” he said.

