Goa: Burglary Reported At Khandepar School, Investigation On

Fingerprint experts at the high school in Khandepar. | The Goan Network

PONDA: Burglars broke into Goa Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s MIBK High School at Khandepar and decamped with an amount of about ₹2.60 to ₹2.80 lakh on Thursday night.

The incident came to light on Friday morning. The unknown suspects stole the DVR too. Ponda police are investigating the matter. The theft occurred when the suspects broke open the lock of the headmaster’s office and broke the five cupboards there, to steal the cash.

The school had collected the exam fees from the SSC students and had kept in the cupboard. The police pressed into service fingerprint experts and a dog squad and Ponda PI Tushar Lotlikar and Nitesh Kankonkar are investigating the case.

Read Also Goa: One Held For Mobile Theft In Anjuna

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)