Goa: Tensions Mount In Rumdamol Housing Board As 2 Groups Faceoff Over Social Media Posts

Policemen outside RHB | The Goan Network

Margao: Tension rent the air at the communally sensitive Housing Board on Sunday evening following a faceoff between two groups over posts uploaded on the social media in the last few days.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Margao DySP Santosh Desai informed that the Maina-Curtorim police is taking stock of the situation after there was a report of assault by one group against a member of another group in the locality on Sunday.

“I have been informed that there was some issue over an assault in respect of the posts uploaded on the social media. The Maina-Curtorim police in-charge, PI Arun Desai is on the ground taking stock of the situation,” he said.

2 groups engage in a bitter war of words on social media

PI Arun Desai, when contacted said there was some misconception and misunderstanding between members of the two groups over some social media posts on Saturday. “I had made both the groups to understand that they cannot react because of some misconceptions. Today, there was again some issue, and the matter has been resolved,” he added.

PI Arun pointed out that the Maina-Curtorim police have received no complaint from any group so far.

To a question over the presence of policemen at the Rumdamol police outpost, PI Arun said only the staff attached to the police outpost is on duty, adding that no additional force has been deployed in the Housing Board.

Read Also Goa: Local Arrested For Provocative Posts On Social Media

Last week, tension had rent the air at a fuel pump after a group of persons belonging to one community protested over the uploading of some posts on the social media in respect of Lord Ram. In the melee, the employees of the fuel pump were manhandled by the mob after sloganeering before the injured employees were sent to the hospital for treatment.